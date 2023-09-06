2024 Audi Q8 Facelift Breaks Cover, India Launch Soon

Audi has finally taken the wraps of its iconic Q8 coupe SUV at Munich Motor Show. The facelift version of Q8 gets minor cosmetic enhancement along with new feature addition five years after the Q8 debuted in 2018.

While the refreshed Audi Q8 and SQ8 models have already been unveiled, enthusiasts can expect the grand reveal of the revamped RS Q8 facelift in the near future. The good news for Indian luxury car enthusiasts is that the 2024 Audi Q8 facelift will soon be making its way to the Indian market.

2024 Audi Q8 Facelift: Design

The 2024 Audi Q8 facelift grabs attention right away with its revamped single-frame grille adorned with eye-catching octagonal elements. The standard Q8 facelift boasts larger air intakes that exude a bold and sporty appearance. Glossy black finishes on the grille surrounds contribute to an overall lean and athletic aesthetic.

With the Q8 facelift, Audi has also raised the bar in terms of lighting by adding new, high-intensity LED headlights. Customers also have the choice of the Matrix LED headlamp arrangement, which provides even better illumination.

Additionally, the luxury coupe SUV now comes equipped with HD Matrix LED headlights featuring laser light technology for its high beam function. Audi has designed this feature to activate automatically at 70 kmph and allows for four unique lighting signatures upon starting the vehicle.

The rear end of the 2024 Audi Q8 facelift boasts of OLED taillights similar to the A8 L sedan and Q5 SUV. These LED taillights come with ‘coming home’ and ‘leaving home’ sequences along with dynamic turn indicators. Besides this, the OLEDs will activate themselves when a vehicle approaches within two meters of a stationary Q8, ensuring enhanced visibility. The Q8 facelift also offers three new paint options and five new alloy wheel choices, ranging in size from 21 to 23 inches.

2024 Audi Q8 Facelift: Features

The cabin of the 2024 Audi Q8 facelift boasts of a host of fresh upholstery options and inlays, including fine grain ash, carbon twill, and aluminium linear silver grey. The vehicle maintains its signature dual-screen center console, featuring the Virtual Cockpit digital instrument console.

2024 Audi Q8 Facelift: Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the Q8 facelift is powered by a robust 3.0-litre TFSI turbo petrol engine tuned to deliver 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. This engine allows the coupe SUV to sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph.

Select markets will also offer a 3.0-litre TDI diesel motor on the 45 TDI trim, producing 228 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, while the 50 TDI trim boasts an impressive 282 bhp and 600 Nm of torque, with a top speed of 241 kmph.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Audi SQ8 will be powered by a potent 4.0-litre V8 turbo petrol engine, churning out 500 bhp and an impressive 770 Nm of peak torque. With a 0-100 kmph time of just 4.1 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph, the SQ8 means business. This engine also features cylinder deactivation for improved fuel efficiency, and power is distributed to all four wheels via Quattro AWD and an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission.