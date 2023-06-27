2024 Honda CB300R Unveiled Globally, India Launch Soon

Honda, the renowned Japanese automaker, has officially taken the wraps off its much-anticipated 2024 CB300R, and Indian bike enthusiasts can barely contain their excitement.

This stylish street bike, poised to conquer global markets, is set to make its grand debut on Indian roads later this year.

The 2024 CB300R exudes an irresistible charm with its circular LED headlamp, complemented by raised handlebars and a stepped seat, providing riders with an upright and comfortable riding position. Honda has decided to stick to the bike’s iconic design, making no alterations for the 2024 model year. However, to add a touch of novelty, the CB300R is now available in two captivating color options: the alluring Matte Black Metallic and the vibrant Pearl Dusk Yellow.

Under the hood, the 2024 Honda CB300R boasts the same impressive powertrain as its predecessor. The bike is equipped with a robust 286cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a thrilling performance of 30.70 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 27.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Mated to a smooth 6-speed gearbox via a slipper clutch, this bike promises an exhilarating ride that will leave riders craving for more.

Also Read: Honda Recalls Nearly 1.2 Million Vehicles Amid Rear Camera Image Issues

To ensure an exceptional riding experience, the CB300R comes equipped with top-of-the-line features. The bike is outfitted with an upside-down front fork and a mono-shock suspension at the rear, guaranteeing impeccable handling and stability on any road. Safety is of utmost importance, and Honda has integrated petal-type discs on both ends of the bike, supported by dual-channel ABS for superior braking performance. Riding on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop 110/70R-17 section front and 150/60R-17 section rear tyres, the CB300R confidently tackles every twist and turn with grace.

Enthusiasts eagerly await the arrival of the 2024 Honda CB300R in India, where it is sure to create a stir in the two-wheeler market. With its captivating design, powerful performance, and cutting-edge features, this street bike sensation is poised to dominate the streets, delivering an unmatched riding experience to all who dare to embark on its thrilling journey.