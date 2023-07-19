2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Reveals Surprising Design Elements

Hyundai, the renowned South Korean automotive giant, is making significant strides in the development of the India-specific version of the highly anticipated Creta facelift.

Excitement among automotive enthusiasts has peaked as recent sightings of test mules provide a sneak peek into the rear profile of this mid-size SUV. The latest spy shots not only showcase the stunning design of the facelifted model but also shed light on additional captivating details.

Although the test mule was carefully camouflaged, some notable hints emerged regarding the lighting design. The spy images suggest that the Creta facelift may draw inspiration from Hyundai’s recently launched Exter crossover and the upcoming Santa Fe. It is expected that both the front and rear lighting will undergo redesigns. The LED DRLs at the front appear to be influenced by Hyundai’s flagship SUV, the Palisade, while the headlamp housing has been reoriented vertically, indicating a fresh visual approach.

Additionally, the 2024 Creta facelift is probably going to get new alloy wheels with a fresh design, possibly keeping the existing model’s multi-spoke pattern. This will add to the side profile’s aesthetic appeal. Moving to the rear, it is anticipated that the tail lamp design will receive updates, taking cues from Hyundai’s latest design language, including the connected lamp concept seen in cars like the Venue.

Inside the cabin, the Creta facelift is expected to offer a revamped dashboard with a range of new features compared to the current model. It may feature the 10.25-inch touchscreen instrument cluster from the Alcazar and is likely to incorporate advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features to compete with rivals like the Honda Elevate, MG Astor and Kia Seltos facelift.

In terms of powertrain options, the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is anticipated to offer the same engines as the updated Kia Seltos. It is expected to retain the 115hp, 1.5-liter petrol engine and the 116hp, 1.5-liter diesel engine.

Earlier in 2020, the second-generation Creta was launched in India and later in 2021, it received a facelift for international markets. However, that facelift did not make its way to the Indian market. Now, Hyundai is working on a fresh design for the Creta facelift, incorporating cues from the Palisade.

According to AutoCar India sources, Hyundai plans to commence production of the Creta facelift at its Chennai facility in January 2024, with a market launch expected in February.