CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi MetroDelhi Gurgaon Expressway Akasa AirlinesMercedes Benz EVNavratri Special
Home » Auto » 2024 Hyundai Sonata Breaks Cover, Gets Striking Design Changes & High-Tech Features
1-MIN READ

2024 Hyundai Sonata Breaks Cover, Gets Striking Design Changes & High-Tech Features

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 13:22 IST

New Delhi, India

2024 Hyundai Sonata (Photo: Hyundai)

2024 Hyundai Sonata (Photo: Hyundai)

2024 Hyundai Sonata Facelift gets a sleek LED light bar and curved display. The global launch will take place on March 30.

Hyundai Motor Company has revealed the 2024 facelift for its eighth-generation Sonata model. The automaker plans to globally launch the 2024 Sonata on March 30 at the Seoul Mobility Show. The redesigned sports sedan will be offered in standard and N Line variants.

It comes with significant design changes and advanced features. Having said that, the vehicle showcases a stunning LED light bar at the front, similar to Kona crossover, Staria minivan, and Grandeur sedan. The facelift also gets a new design for the quad exhaust tips and 19-inch alloy wheels. In addition, the taillights have been revised, and the H badge has been moved slightly lower below the light bar, thereby giving it a more aggressive look.

Also Read: 2023 Hyundai Alcazar Launched in India, Gets New Petrol Engine and 6-Airbags

The 2024 Sonata boasts a sleek and modern interior, with a fancy curved display inspired by BMW’s iDrive 8. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen are encased in a piece of curved glass, providing a luxurious look and feel. The continuous air vent design, new steering with the four dots (H in Morse code), and the gear selector moved to the steering column are some of the modifications made to the cabin, thereby providing the driver with a cleaner and more comfortable experience.

RELATED NEWS

Spy shots have revealed that the new model may come with AWD, but nothing is official yet. With these upgrades, the 2024 Sonata facelift promises to be a fierce competitor in the midsize sedan segment.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

About the Author
Samreen Pall
Samreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a writer at heart, Samreen has one motto that she swears by: 'Everything...Read More
Tags:
  1. Hyundai
  2. Hyundai SOnata
first published:March 27, 2023, 13:09 IST
last updated:March 27, 2023, 13:22 IST