2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 7.16 Lakh

Kawasaki, the iconic two-wheeler marvel, has launched the eagerly awaited 2024 Ninja 650 at a staggering price of Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Packed with power and style, this cutting-edge bike is all set to elevate your riding experience to a whole new level.

Having said that, the 2024 Ninja 650 flaunts a slightly elevated price tag compared to its predecessor, promising a ride that’s worth every penny. But fear not, for this ride comes equipped with the latest emission norms, aligning itself with a greener future while delivering heart-pounding performance.

Under the hood, the Ninja 650 retains its signature 649cc parallel-twin engine, now fine-tuned to churn out a formidable 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a staggering 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. However, the engine has been revamped to conquer the roads on E20 fuel, promising an eco-conscious and wallet-friendly ride.

The 2024 Ninja 650 maintains its predecessor’s charm, with a seamless and captivating design that’s bound to make you drool. The feature highlights include dual-LED headlamp, a step-up seat, an underbelly exhaust to name a few. Furthermore, the bike flaunts the striking Lime Green color scheme, adorned with the iconic Kawasaki Racing Team graphics.

As for the riding experience, the Ninja 650 comes loaded with a telescopic front fork and a mono-shock at the rear, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride even on the most challenging terrains. The 17-inch alloy wheels not only contribute to its sporty appearance but also provide stability and grip, enabling you to maneuver with confidence. The bike gets disc brakes at both ends supported by a dual-channel ABS system.