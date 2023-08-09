2024 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 23.48 Lakh

Kawasaki India has finally launched its latest marvels, the 2024 Z H2 and Z H2 SE in the country. The former is priced at Rs 23.48 lakh (ex-showroom). While the latter costs Rs 27.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

2024 Kawasaki Z H2 & Z H2 SE: Design

Drawing inspiration from its predecessor, the 2024 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE proudly flaunt their signature style. The Z H2 boasts a strikingly aggressive demeanor, flaunting an exposed trellis frame complemented by a fierce sporty headlamp. Other feature highlights include a split seat, a sleek & slender tail section, and high-performance 17-inch alloy wheels.

2024 Kawasaki Z H2 & Z H2 SE: Engine

Under the hood, the Z H2 twins are powered by a supercharged inline-4 engine, that churns out a staggering 197.2 bhp at 11,000rpm and 137 Nm of torque at 8,500rpm. This dynamic powerhouse is seamlessly mated to a 6-speed gearbox, promising a ride experience that’s as smooth as it is adrenaline-charged.

2024 Kawasaki Z H2 & Z H2 SE: Chassis

While the standard version boasts a manually adjustable suspension setup, the SE variant features Showa Skyhook Technology, delivering an electronically adjustable shock absorption setup. The braking setup comprises of twin 320mm front discs and a solo 260mm rotor.

2024 Kawasaki Z H2 & Z H2 SE: Color Options

In terms of color options, the Z H2 is available in a captivating Metallic Carbon Grey with Ebony paint scheme. On the other hand, the Z H2 SE steps up the game with its Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Grey with Ebony color combination.

2024 Kawasaki Z H2 & Z H2 SE: Rivals

The Kawasaki Z H2 range will rival the likes of Ducati Streetfighter V4 and the BMW S 1000 R.

The 2024 Z H2 and Z H2 SE have taken the Indian motorcycling scene by storm, reaffirming Kawasaki’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance, design, and technology.