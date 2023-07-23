2024 KTM Duke 990 Spotted Testing with Minimal Camouflage, Hints at High-Performance Upgrade

The much-awaited successor to the KTM Duke 990 seems to be just around the corner, as the Austrian motorcycle giant was spotted testing its prototype with minimal camouflage.

A decade has passed since KTM discontinued the Duke 990. But the thrill-hungry enthusiasts can now rejoice, as spy photos of a heavily anticipated prototype have surfaced, shedding light on the motorcycle’s remarkable design.

Following the recent revelation of LC8s engine drawings from China in January 2023, these latest spy shots have created a storm of speculation, providing a tantalizing sneak peek into the world of the forthcoming KTM Duke 990.

The test mule was captured in all its glory, adorned in a captivating black and white color scheme, accentuated by the classic KTM signature orange touches. The front fork and soft panniers at the rear showcased vibrant orange accents, exuding a distinct charm that is quintessentially KTM.

Perhaps the most striking feature discernible in the spy photos is the revamped front headlight and cowling. While the 2023 Duke 890 R boasted a large centralized headlight unit, the Duke 990 prototype boasts a sleek and angular design, embracing a smaller yet potent LED headlight. The sheer brightness of this LED light is awe-inspiring, even on the sunniest of days.

In keeping with KTM’s tradition of sharp and angular styling, the Duke 990 surprises with a captivating shift in design direction for naked bikes, underlined by its unique swingarm, distinct from the existing Duke 890 R’s model.

While exact specifications remain shrouded in secrecy, it is widely believed that the power-packed new-generation KTM Duke 990 will house a mighty engine capable of producing approximately 150 PS and 100 Nm of torque. Such formidable prowess promises an adrenaline-pumping ride for any biking enthusiast.

The unveiling of this much-awaited masterpiece is anticipated to take place at the prestigious EICMA 2023 show, slated for November. International markets will soon witness its grand entry by 2024, where it is poised to lock horns with competitors such as the Ducati Streetfighter V2 and MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR.

While KTM lovers around the world are eagerly counting down the days to embrace the resurgent Duke 990, Indian biking aficionados may have to exercise a bit more patience, as it’s unlikely to hit Indian showrooms anytime soon.

With KTM’s legacy of creating motorcycling marvels, the imminent launch of the 2024 Duke 990 heralds an exciting new chapter for biking enthusiasts worldwide, promising to reignite the passion for sheer riding pleasure on the roads ahead.