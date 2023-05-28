2024 Lexus GX Teased Ahead Of Global Debut On June 8, Details Here

The Japanese car manufacturer Lexus is all set to launch the next generation of its feature-loaded SUV GX. The company confirmed that the car will make its global debut on June 8 in Austin, Texas.

The company already shared the details about the SUV’s global premiere on its all official social media handles. The brand also shared some photos of the vehicle ahead of the official reveal, giving a proper idea to the customers about the car.

Upcoming Lexus GX Styling and Design

The latest photos shared by the company show the upcoming GX’s side profile and the majority of its rear. The images clearly indicate that the SUV will share multiple similarities with the latest Toyota Land Cruiser. However, the company made some subtle noticeable cosmetic changes in the GX, which might attract new buyers this time.

In the photos, the upcoming GX flaunts an LED strip that runs the whole length of the rear hatch and connects the taillights. Moving towards the side profile, the images also show a thin line from both ends, just above the handlebars that are enhancing GX’s overall look. When it comes to the side mirrors, they are looking quite larger and narrower as compared to the Land Cruiser.

2024 Lexus GX Other Important Features

To make it simpler for drivers to see the corners of the car when off-roading, the SUV’s big clamshell bonnet will feature elevated corners on the front. In addition to that, the SUV will feature triple-element headlights with L-shaped daytime running lights, making it more standout in the segment.

Lexus GX Expected Powertrain

It is expected that the upcoming Lexus GX might ditch the V8 engine, and come with a tweaked version of the 3.5-liter turbocharged V-6 engine option, which was found in the LX. There are chances that the company might introduce a hybrid choice for the same as well.