2024 Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV Breaks Cover, Details Inside

Lexus has globally unveiled the groundbreaking TX SUV. This three-row vehicle is designed exclusively for the North American market. The 2024 model promises a serene interior, confident driving, and generous cargo space even with a full load.

As part of its commitment to electrification, technology, performance, and design, Lexus has fine-tuned the TX to deliver a smooth and exhilarating driving experience in all rows. Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana, will exclusively produce the TX, marking a significant milestone for Lexus. The 2024 TX 350 and 500h models will be available for sale in the fall, while the 2024 TX 550h+ will be released at a later date.

2024 Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV: Design

The 2024 Lexus TX SUV flaunts a unique three-row silhouette. The car’s focus on aerodynamic performance led to the creation of the new Lexus “Unified Spindle" design. The front-end of the TX boasts a narrow opening that connects the headlights and a low-set grill. Furthermore, the SUV will be available in four different grades and offers various wheel options. The rear end of the vehicle flaunts a slim signature light bar.

Built on the GA-K platform, the new TX SUV promises a stable and balanced driving experience. Moreover, it will be offered in different versions and a choice of seven exterior colors: Cloudburst Gray, Wind Chill Pearl, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Nightfall Mica, Incognito, and Celestial Silver Metallic.

2024 Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV: Interior Features

The interior of the TX is designed with the driver in mind, featuring a driver-focused cockpit and a 12.3-inch multi-information display for a confident and controlled driving experience. The Digital Latch allows for easy entry, and passengers are greeted with multi-colored illumination accents and various door trim options. Other feature highlights include a head-up display, a 14-inch Multimedia Touchscreen Display, wireless Apple CarPlay Integration, and Android Auto compatibility. It offers ample storage space and charging ports throughout the vehicle, with removable cupholders and a center console for the second row. Interior color options include Peppercorn, Birch, and Black, depending on the grade.

2024 Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV: Engine Specification

The 2024 Lexus TX SUV offers three different powertrain options to cater to various customer preferences. It introduces a 3.5-litre V6 plug-in hybrid, a first for the brand, and a high-performance 2.4-litre turbocharged hybrid, aligning with its carbon-neutral vision by reducing carbon emissions. Talking about it in detail, the TX 350 (available in FWD/AWD) gets a 2.4-litre turbocharged inline-4 engine, similar to the RX and NX models.

The TX 500h (only available in Direct4 AWD), on the other hand, features a 2.4-litre turbocharged Parallel Hybrid system and exclusive F Sport Performance. While, the TX 550h+ (also only available in Direct4 AWD) is a plug-in hybrid that combines a powerful 3.5-litre V6 engine with Direct4.

2024 Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV: Safety Features

The comprehensive suite of active safety features includes the Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection, All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA), Road Sign Assist (RSA), and Proactive Driving Assist (PDA). The Advanced Park feature assists in safe and secure perpendicular and parallel parking. Additionally, with an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, the Traffic Jam Assist can monitor traffic in slow driving situations and automatically adjust speed and distance from the vehicle ahead on limited access roads.