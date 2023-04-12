2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift to Get 1.0L Turbo Boosterjet Petrol Engine from Fronx, Details Here

Maruti Suzuki Swift has always given decent sales figures to the company. All credit goes to the price range, under which customers get a good amount of mileage and somehow a good performance too. Seeing the growing demand for the hatch in the price-sensitive market, the company has decided to launch the car with a 1.0 turbo petrol engine. Yes! You read it right.

First launched back in 2005, and standing at the 3rd generation that was launched in 2017. Now, it is time for all Indian customers to get the updated yet advanced version of Swift, which is reported will hit the market in 2024. However, the company has not shared any official details as yet. But, the report claims that the brand might start taking advance bookings for the same in the upcoming months.

Know everything about the upcoming 2024 2024 Maruti Swift

Ahead of the global launch, one of the hot-selling hatches already started making headlines with its spy images during the testing phase. As per the leaked images, it seems like the vehicle is likely to retain its signature design. However, some noticeable cosmetic changes at the outside might force customers to go for it.

The rumors also claim that the d car will feature a 3-cylinder 1.0L Boosterjet engine, which is likely to produce a power output somewhere around 98 to 100 bhp with 147.6 Nm. of peak torque. It will come with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission option.

