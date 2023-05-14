2024 Next-Gen Fortuner and Hilux to Get Mild Hybrid Treatment, Confirms Toyota

Amid the rising demand for hybrid cars, many top car manufacturing companies are either updating their existing cars with the technology or launching new ones with it. Toyota South Africa also jumped into the trend and decided to give the hybrid treatment to its king-size SUVs Fortuner and Hilux pickup truck.

While confirming the news, the company’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, Leon Theron said that both the hot-selling models will receive mild-hybrid powertrains technology globally in 2024.

While the specifics of the hybrid powertrains have not yet been made public. It is expected that Toyota will electrify the present powertrains for the hybrid versions of the Fortuner and Hilux. The report says that the models are likely to have a 2.8-liter, turbocharged diesel engine, which will generate a max power of 204bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. The unit will be paired with a mild hybrid system.

Currently, Fortuner and Hilux have been built on the company’s IMV platform. If rumors are to be believed, the next-generation Fortuner and Hilux will be launched on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform, the same as Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX500.

Meanwhile, it is not known yet if Toyota will launch both SUVs as hybrid vehicles in India or not. As of now, the company is more focused to reduce the wait times for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross, and the re-released Innova Crysta.