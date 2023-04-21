2024 Porsche Cayenne Breaks Cover at Auto Shanghai: Price, Features, Engine and More

Porsche has taken the wraps off the facelift version of its Cayenne SUV at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2023 in China. As part of its mid-cycle update, the 2024 Cayenne SUV now gets a more potent powertrain and additional tech. In fact, the mid-cycle update can be termed a radical overhaul. Porsche will sell the new ICE-powered Cayenne alongside the electric Cayenne, which arrives in 2026.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Facelift Design

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne facelift comes with noticeable styling changes at the front. The iconic SUV now gets sharper-looking Matrix LED Headlights as standard, a new bonnet, and redesigned bumpers. At the rear, the Cayenne gets impressive 3D taillights. It will be available in three new colour options: Algarve Blue Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, and Arctic Grey. Porsche is also offering Cayenne’s new alloy wheels in three sizes ranging from 20, 21, and 22-inches.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Facelift Engine

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne S is powered by a beastly 4.0-litre V8 engine. This power unit churns out 467 bhp and 600Nm of torque, which is 33 bhp and 50 Nm more than the previous V6 engine. This essentially translates into remarkable performance figures. The standard model and the Coupe version can achieve 0-100kmph in just 4.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 273kmph. The top-of-the-line Turbo GT variant continues to be powered by the 4.0-litre V8 but that now generates 650 bhp. The Turbo GT can achieve 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds and tops out at 305kmph.

The base-spec Porsche Cayenne SUV comes with a 3.0-litre V6 turbo engine that puts out 348 bhp and 500Nm of torque. The V6 engine is also used in the plug-in hybrid drivetrain of the Cayenne E-Hybrid, which now makes 463 bhp and offers an impressive EV-only WLTP-certified range of 84km.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Facelift Features

The interiors of the 2024 Cayenne gives the feeling of an aircraft cockpit and is punctuated by a three-screen setup. This futuristic setup includes a 12.6-inch curved driver display that is also seen on the Taycan, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Porsche Communication Management (PCM) and an optional 10.9-inch passenger touchscreen.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Facelift Price in India

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne facelift will be priced significantly above the outgoing model. The Cayenne SUV is currently priced between Rs 1.27 crore and Rs 2.57 crore in India.

