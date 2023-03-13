2024 Tata Nexon Facelift Spotted Testing: Price, Launch Date, Design, Features and More

Tata Motors is working on a significant overhaul for the highly popular Nexon compact SUV. Test mules of the upcoming new-gen SUV have already been spotted on Indian roads with camouflage. The most recent spied version of the SUV has revealed more details regarding the extensive cosmetic updates made to the exterior. There will also be substantial interior enhancements while a new petrol engine is also expected with the 2024 Tata Nexon.

The 2024 Nexon facelift is anticipated to make its commercial debut by mid of next year. It would compete with other sub 4-m SUVs in the Indian market like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Nissan Magnite. The 2024 Tata Nexon price is likely to be on the higher side as compared to the current model which is retailed between Rs 7.80 to Rs 14.30 lakh.

The latest spy shots of the test mule show a glimpse of the new grille design which features a two-part design with diamond-shaped insets on the lower section. The design cues of the new SUV seem to have been take from the Curvv ICE concept.

First, the front bumper is anticipated to have more chiselled creases and cuts. The headlamp cluster is expected to be integrated in the bumper. A full-width LED light bar is seen atop the higher, flatter nose. The Tata logo will be located in a large recess that lies below the light bar.

The spy images suggest that the front and rear profile will undergo a thorough redesign. While the exteriors seem to have undergone massive change, the interiors would also get an upgrade with a redesigned dashboard. The new SUV is likely to sport a 10.25-inch touchscreen as its centrepiece. This could be one of the most significant equipment upgrades for the Nexon, coupled with a new digital instrument cluster. The new infotainment system in the facelifted version would be the one introduced by Tata Motors on the Harrier and Safari. A majority of these upgrades will also be made available with Nexon EV.

The next generation 1.2L turbo-petrol engine, previewed with Tata Curvv ICE, could be the biggest mechanical update that the 2024 Nexon will carry. Reportedly, this new engine that produces 123 bhp and 225 Nm will replace the Nexon’s existing 1.2L turbo-petrol engine, which generates 118 bhp and 170 Nm. The 1.5L, 108 bhp diesel engine is likely to remain unchanged. It is unknown if the 2024 Tata Nexon facelift’s manual and AMT transmission options would be retained or not.

