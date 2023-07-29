2025 Lamborghini Urus Spied With an Updated Interior, Pics Inside

Lamborghini is all set to electrify the 2025 Urus SUV with a Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). The highly anticipated facelifted Urus is expected to receive not only updated looks but also an all-new plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Italian car maker will be making progressive modifications to its outer design with the facelifted Urus, giving the SUV a revitalized and instantly recognizable look. Spy shots of the upcoming vehicle accessed by Carscoops reveal major updates to the luxury SUV.

Camouflaged, spy images of the 2025 Urus PHEV reveal striking new headlights with a reworked daytime running light signature, giving the iconic vehicle a contemporary edge. The front bumper has been changed as well, with larger parts and elegant tuning fork-like features to improve the vehicle’s aggressive outlook.

The facelifted Urus will most likely have a modified bumper along with possibly improved taillights; however, the details of the elements are largely hidden behind the camouflage. The distinctive quad exhaust system, which gives the SUV its characteristic Lamborghini sound, has been retained. The new Urus will also have neon green brake callipers, hinting to the electric engine within.

Passengers entering the facelifted Urus will be met with a modernised and refurbished interior. A modestly revised centre console with new-look air vents and reworked shortcut buttons placed between the two screens is notable. The bottom display panel is set to get somewhat larger, and Lamborghini has most likely made more changes to the driver’s display to handle important PHEV-related information. Furthermore, the trim on the door cards and dashboard is being updated, lending an air of refinement to the interior space.

A new dashboard design, which provides occupants with a better visual experience, is a highlight of the expected interior makeover. In addition, the infotainment system will be bigger and more savvy, providing increased connection and entertainment choices for a more enjoyable driving experience.

Under the attractive hood of the 2018 Lamborghini Urus comes one of the most important changes. The Urus will use an all-new plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines the famous twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor.

The twin-turbo V8 engine and electric motor are expected to have a combined output of over 690 bhp. This would represent a significant boost in power over the existing Urus, which produces 657 bhp.