26 Trains Between Bareilly And Shahjahanpur Cancelled From May 10 To May 16

People planning to travel between UP’s Bareilly and Shahjahanpur will be sad to know that due to electronic interlocking and additional loop line work between May 10 and May 16, 26 trains in total will be cancelled. 11 more will be affected by the work this week and passengers will have to face significant inconveniences for the week.

Operation of major trains will stop for a day or two during the non-interlocking phase. However, other trains like Banaras-Bareilly and Prayagraj Sangam Bareilly will remain cancelled for six days. Moreover, the Rosa-Bareilly passenger train will remain cancelled for seven days and Meerut-Lucknow Rajyarani Express will remain cancelled for four days. Senior DCM Sudhir Singh said that a block of seven and a half hours has been taken in pre-non-interlocking works (Pre NI) and ten and a half hours in NI of the additional loop line in Banthara.

Here are the trains which will remain cancelled this week:

Varanasi-Bareilly (14235-36) May 9-14 and May 10 to 15 – 6 days

Prayagraj-Bareilly (14307-08) May 10 to 15 – 6 days

Lucknow-Chandigarh (15011-12) May 13 to14 and May 14 to 15– 2 days

Double Decker (12583-84) 14 May – 1 day

Rajya Rani Express (22453-54) May 12 to 15 and May 13 to 16 – 4 days

Varanasi-Dehradun (15119-20) May 13 to 14 and May 14 to 15 -2 days

Nauchandi Express (14511-12) May 14 to 15 and May 13 to 14 – 2 days

Varanasi-New Delhi (15127-28) two days May 13 to 14 and May 14 to 15 – 2 days

Howrah-Dehradun(12369-70) two days May 13 – 14 and May 14 to 15 – 2 days

Danapur-Anand Vihar (13257-58) May 13 to 14 and May 14 to 15– 2 days

Banmankhi-Amritsar (14617-18) May 13 and 16 and May 11 and 14 – 2 days

Garib Rath ( 12203-04) May 14 and May 13 – 1 day

top videos

Bareilly-Roza Passenger (04379-80) May 10 to May 16 – 7 days

Passengers who had their tickets booked in these trains will have to reschedule and look for tickets on other operational trains between their travel destinations.