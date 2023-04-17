3 New Summer Special Trains To Connect Bihar And Maharashtra, Check Schedule

Summer vacations are around the corner, which also means that families wil take their kids out of town. This may be due to multiple reasons, from meeting their cousins and other relatives to going on a vacation trip. To handle the increasing load of passengers in the upcoming weeks, Indian Railways has decided to run three new pairs of summer special trains between Bihar and Maharashtra. This means that if the currently operational 7 pairs are to be considered, a total of 10 pairs of summer special trains will be connecting the two states during the summers.

The three special trains are the Smastipur-Lokmanya Tilka-Samastipur Superfast Train, the Pune-Danapur-Pune Special and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj-Malda Town-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Special train.

The timings for these trains are as follows:

Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Special Train will run from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Thursday from May 4 to June 8. It will run from Samastipur every Friday from May 5 to June 9.

Train number 01043 Lokmanya Tilak-Samastipur Superfast Special train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 pm on Thursday and reach Samastipur at 09.15 pm on Friday, via Patliputra that it will reach at 05.10 pm on Friday.

On its way back, train number 01044 Samastipur-Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Special train will leave Samastipur at 11.20 pm on Friday and stop at Patliputra at 02.20 am on Saturday and eventually reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.40 pm on Sunday.

Pune-Danapur-Pune Special train- This special train will operate from Pune every Saturday from May 6 to June 17 and from Danapur every Monday from May 8 to June 19. Train number 01039 Pune-Danapur special train will depart from Pune at 07.55 pm on Saturday and reach Danapur at 04.30 am on Monday. On its way back, train number 01040 Danapur-Pune special train will depart from Danapur at 06.30 am on Monday and reach Pune at 05.35 pm on Tuesday.

CSMT-Malda Town-CSMT Special Train - This special train will operate from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal, Mumbai every Monday from May 1 to May 29 and from Malda Town every Wednesday from May 3 to May 31. Train No. 01031 CSMT-Malda Town special train will depart from CSMT, Mumbai at 11.05 am on Monday and stop at Patna at 01.40 pm on Tuesday and eventually reach Malda Town at 12.45 am on Wednesday.

While returning, train number 01032 Malda Town-CSMT Special will depart from Malda Town at 12.20 pm on Wednesday and reach Patna Jn at 08.10 pm the same day. It will arrive at CSMT, Mumbai at 03.50 am on Friday.

Read all the Latest Auto News here