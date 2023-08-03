CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

866 Railway Stations Equipped with CCTV Cameras for Better Security: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 11:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vaishnaw informed that this CCTV camera plays an important role in today's time, which works 24x7 and captures every movement.

In a move to make railway stations a safe place for all passengers to travel, union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday in parliament said that the authorities have installed a high CCTV monitoring system in more than 865 stations out of 7,349.

He said the development already contributing to stop crime activities at these stations, preventing women molestation cases, child trafficking, and keeping an eye on old people.

CCTV Camera at Railway Stations

Vaishnaw informed that this CCTV camera plays an important role in today’s time, which works 24×7 and captures every movement. He said the help of these gadgets after pairing with AI, will create an advanced monitoring system, which can be used to track bigger security threats so that immediate action can be taken on time.

IP-Based CCTV monitoring System at Railway Stations

While replying to one of the queries raised by the BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat on the security threats, Vaishnaw said these cameras are based on IP address, which comes with a critical cyber security component, and have a tight specification that helps them to avoid hacking.

Vaishnaw also responds by saying, the railway also takes the support from Border Security Force (BSF), proving protection to the passenger’s luggage so that they can travel without any fear of losing it.

He also informed that all the railway stations near borders regions, whether it is between India and Bangladesh or India and Nepal, most of the spots have been deployed by RPF and CCTV installation.

