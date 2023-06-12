Ace Cricketer Hardik Pandya Becomes Brand Ambassador for Hyundai Exter

The leading car manufacturer in India Hyundai Motors has chosen the cricketing youth icon - Hardik Pandya, who is best known for his batting skills on the field, as its brand ambassador for Hyundai Exter. While sharing the news through an official press release, the brand stated that as a four-wheeler matches the pulse of Gen Z to engage in outdoor expeditions, travel, and leisure, the cricketer somehow portrays these principles from his energetic and vibrant lifestyle.

The company said with the type of energy, engagement, and imagery makes Hardik Pandya, an ideal fit to champion the brand campaign for Hyundai Exter. In addition, the firm said that his unwavering confidence, composure on the field, and decision-making skills symbolize reliability and bring a sense of safety and security that fits the quintessence of Hyundai Exter.

Reaction of Hyundai’s COO

Commenting about the same, the company’s COO, Tarun Garg said that Hyundai Exter is an extraordinary SUV, which is entering the Indian market at time when style needs to be matched by substance, when value goes hand in hand with performance, thus giving consumers much more than they desire.

Garg said that to epitomize this symbolic image of Hyundai Exter, the company could think of none other than Hardik Pandya, who has emerged as one of India’s brightest stars in the recent history of the sport of cricket. Based on his great performances on the pitch as a leader and his great family values, we are confident that Hardik Pandya will amplify our brand campaign and help connect Hyundai Exter to Gen MZ audiences, Garg added.

Here’s How Hardik Pandya Reacted

Recting about the of become the face of Hyundai Exter, Hardik Pandya said he is really excited to partner with Hyundai for their new and highly anticipated SUV. He also appreciated the car and call it spacious and stunning inside, dynamic on the outside and loaded with all that you need to venture outside.