Agra Metro: Arch Girder Deployed For Track Crossover, Becomes First in India

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has set a new standard for track crossover in Agra Metro with the use of an arch girder. For the unversed, arch girders are pre-cast and put on the raised portions’ pillars using a hydraulic crane as they serve as a track crossover. It is the first of its type in the country, according to a Jagran report.

The 165-tonne arch girder was built in the metro yard and erected directly on the elevated track on Agra’s Fatehabad Road. This alternative approach will reduce the time and traffic congestion caused by conventional T-girders utilised for crossovers in previous metro developments.

The arch girder has been used at three places along Fatehabad Road, including at both ends of the Taj East Gate station at TDI Mall. The Agra Metro project, which intends to provide a rapid and convenient mode of travel in the city of Taj Mahal, will include a 30 km long metro track with 22.5 km elevated and 7.5 km underground parts.

Agra Metro Route

The Agra Metro’s priority route will be six kilometres long, with three kilometres elevated and three kilometres subterranean. There will be three stations in the underground section— Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Mankameshwar Temple. The priority corridor of the Agra Metro project is set to become operational by February 2024, the metro is projected to be operational on the priority corridor.

The first metro depot has been established in the 15th PAC site, according to UPMRC Deputy General Manager Panchanan Mishra, and the three-kilometre elevated track on Fatehabad Road has been completed. He also stated that the usage of arch girders made the work quicker and faster, as well as improved the metro structure’s aesthetic appeal.

On the other hand, UPMRC recently inaugurated the third Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) named ‘TBM Shivaji’ for tunnel construction in the ramp area of the subterranean part of the Agra Metro Priority Corridor to deliver metro service to city residents ahead of schedule.

The TBM Shivaji will be launched first in the up line from the launching shaft at Purani Mandi to construct the tunnel in the ramp area. TBM Shivaji will then be retrieved from the recovery shaft and re-launched into the downline for tunnel construction.