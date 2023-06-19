Agra Metro: Project Gains Momentum, Set to Roll Out By February 2024

In a groundbreaking development, the much-anticipated Agra Metro project is swiftly moving towards completion, with authorities confirming that it is on track to be operational by February next year.

With the objective of easing traffic congestion and providing a reliable mode of transportation, the Agra Metro project has been progressing steadily. The project, is being executed by the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC). The authorities involved are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Agra’s Metro system meets the highest standards of safety, quality, and comfort.

The project, which spans two corridors, will cover a total distance of 30 kilometers. The first corridor, called the Sikandra to Taj East Gate corridor, will stretch over 14 kilometers and encompass 13 stations. The second corridor, from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar, will span 16 kilometers with 14 stations along the way. These meticulously planned corridors will facilitate seamless travel across key areas of the city.

Furthermore, the Agra Metro will incorporate state-of-the-art features and amenities, promising a comfortable and efficient journey for commuters. The metro trains will be equipped with modern technology and adherent to stringent safety standards, ensuring a smooth and secure ride for passengers. With spacious and well-designed stations, equipped with the latest facilities, commuters can expect a hassle-free experience.

The Agra Metro project has a great deal of potential to boost the city’s economy, tourism, and overall development. It will improve access to well-known tourist destinations like the renowned Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri, enhancing the experience for tourists.

Furthermore, the metro project is expected to generate employment opportunities for local residents, as well as attract investments, thus boosting the local economy. The seamless connectivity provided by the metro network will encourage business growth, leading to enhanced trade and commerce in Agra.