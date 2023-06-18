Air Canada to Start Direct Flights From Singapore to Vancouver in April 2024

Travellers jetting off to Canada’s Vancouver from Singapore will be able to take a direct flight as Air Canada is ready to start non-stop service on this route in April 2024. The airlines will use Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which will run four times a week, Air Canada announced recently.

The announcement comes after Singapore Airlines decided to stop direct flight operations between Singapore and Vancouver from coming October. With this proposed service, Air Canada is making a return to the Singapore Changi Airport after more than three decades, according to Lim Ching Kiat, executive vice president for Air Hub and Cargo Development at Changi Airport Group.

The first flight from Vancouver, AC 19, will depart on April 3 while the return flight AC 20 will leave the Singapore airport on April 4. It will take 15 hours and 55 minutes to complete the journey between Vancouver to Singapore, while the return flight will take 14 hours and 35 minutes.

According to Air Canada, passengers will soon be able to book their seats directly from the airline’s website as well as from offline travel agencies. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft will feature three cabins of service for customers including Economy Class, Premium Economy Class and Business Class equipped with lie-flat seats. Although, there will be no first-class seats available for these flights.

Air Canada has already determined the ticket prices for each class on this route. A round-trip ticket costs range from $2,189 for economy, $3,728 for premium economy and $7,828 for business class. These prices may vary on the basis of availability of seats as a dynamic pricing system is in place.

Speaking about Air Canada’s plan, Lim Ching Kiat said that a non-stop service to Canada is quite vital for the Singapore Changi Airport since the passenger traffic on this route has seen a significant surge in recent times, exceeding 80 percent of pre-Covid-19 levels in the first quarter of 2023.

It will also help the Vancouver International Airport grow into a “premier transpacific hub,” according to Mark Galardo, executive vice president of revenue and network planning at Air Canada. “Singapore is a major gateway to Southeast Asia, Southern India, and Western Australia as well as a top global financial hub while being a multicultural destination with an abundance of tourism and culinary experiences,” Galardo added.