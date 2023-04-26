Air India Adds New Flights from Delhi, Mumbai to Dubai: Timings, Ticket Price & More

Air India has increased the number of flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai by introducing multiple non-stop services. Due to the network alignment process between Air India and Air India Express, there will be now more flights on twin-aisle Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from India to UAE.
“In the current summer schedule, Air India has ramped up frequency to operate up to 10x daily flights between Delhi and Dubai (in both directions), including a new flight that starts on 29 April 2023," said Air India in an official release.
|SCHEDULE OF DELHI-DUBAI FLIGHTS
|SCHEDULE OF DUBAI-DELHI FLIGHTS
|Flight #
|Departure
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|Flight #
|Departure
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|AI929
|0640 HRS
|Daily
|Boeing 787
|AI996
|0015 HRS
|Daily
|Boeing 787
|AI917
|0950 HRS
|Daily
|Airbus A320/A321
|AI930
|1010 HRS
|Daily
|Boeing 787
|AI915
|1645 HRS
|Daily
|Boeing 787
|AI918
|1310 HRS
|Daily
|Airbus A320/A321
|AI947
|1910 HRS
|4x Weekly
|Airbus A320/A321
|AI916
|2040 HRS
|Daily
|Boeing 787
|AI995
|2030 HRS
|Daily
|Boeing 787
|AI948
|2250 HRS
|4x Weekly
|Airbus A320/A321
The flight timings between India and UAE will be spread throughout the day so that the flyers have an option to select from morning, afternoon, and evening departures, as per their preferences. The majority of flight operations on this route will be carried out by the twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft which features 18 fully-flat beds in Business Class and 238 Economy Class seats. The remaining flight services will be operated by Airbus A320/321 aircraft.
|SCHEDULE OF MUMBAI-DUBAI FLIGHTS
|SCHEDULE OF DUBAI-MUMBAI FLIGHTS
|Flight #
|Departure
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|Flight #
|Departure
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|AI909
|0825 HRS
|5x Weekly
|Boeing 787
|AI910
|1200 HRS
|5x Weekly
|Boeing 787
|AI919
|1610 HRS
|Daily
|Airbus A320/A321
|AI920
|1855 HRS
|Daily
|Airbus A320/A321
|AI983
|2030 HRS
|Daily
|Boeing 787
|AI984
|2340 HRS
|Daily
|Boeing 787
“Between Mumbai and Dubai, Air India now operates up to 6x daily flights (in both directions). For most of the week, this means eight flights a day each way to Dubai from the two Indian cities," added the official statement.
