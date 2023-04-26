CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » Air India Adds New Flights from Delhi, Mumbai to Dubai: Timings, Ticket Price & More
1-MIN READ

Air India Adds New Flights from Delhi, Mumbai to Dubai: Timings, Ticket Price & More

Curated By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 11:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Air India (Photo: Reuters)



Air India has deployed the twin-aisle Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on this route which features 18 fully-flat beds in Business Class

Air India has increased the number of flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai by introducing multiple non-stop services. Due to the network alignment process between Air India and Air India Express, there will be now more flights on twin-aisle Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from India to UAE.

Also Read: Air India Starts TaxiBot Services at Delhi, Bengaluru Airports to Save Jet Fuel

“In the current summer schedule, Air India has ramped up frequency to operate up to 10x daily flights between Delhi and Dubai (in both directions), including a new flight that starts on 29 April 2023," said Air India in an official release.

SCHEDULE OF DELHI-DUBAI FLIGHTS SCHEDULE OF DUBAI-DELHI FLIGHTS
Flight #DepartureFrequencyAircraft Flight #DepartureFrequencyAircraft
AI9290640 HRSDailyBoeing 787 AI9960015 HRSDailyBoeing 787
AI9170950 HRSDailyAirbus A320/A321 AI9301010 HRSDailyBoeing 787
AI9151645 HRSDailyBoeing 787 AI9181310 HRSDailyAirbus A320/A321
AI9471910 HRS4x WeeklyAirbus A320/A321 AI9162040 HRSDailyBoeing 787
AI9952030 HRSDailyBoeing 787 AI9482250 HRS4x WeeklyAirbus A320/A321

The flight timings between India and UAE will be spread throughout the day so that the flyers have an option to select from morning, afternoon, and evening departures, as per their preferences. The majority of flight operations on this route will be carried out by the twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft which features 18 fully-flat beds in Business Class and 238 Economy Class seats. The remaining flight services will be operated by Airbus A320/321 aircraft.

SCHEDULE OF MUMBAI-DUBAI FLIGHTS SCHEDULE OF DUBAI-MUMBAI FLIGHTS
Flight #DepartureFrequencyAircraft Flight #DepartureFrequencyAircraft
AI9090825 HRS5x WeeklyBoeing 787 AI9101200 HRS5x WeeklyBoeing 787
AI9191610 HRSDailyAirbus A320/A321 AI9201855 HRSDailyAirbus A320/A321
AI9832030 HRSDailyBoeing 787 AI9842340 HRSDailyBoeing 787
“Between Mumbai and Dubai, Air India now operates up to 6x daily flights (in both directions). For most of the week, this means eight flights a day each way to Dubai from the two Indian cities," added the official statement.

first published:April 26, 2023, 11:44 IST
