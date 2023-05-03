Air India and Vistara Join Hands to Provide Seamless Connectivity Across India, Check Details

Air India and Vistara, two leading airlines in India, have recently announced their partnership to offer passengers seamless connectivity to multiple destinations across India. The interline agreement between the two airlines is expected to benefit customers by providing them with a wider choice of destinations and flexible travel options.

Benefits Customers will get from Air India & Vistara Interline Partnership

Increased connectivity: Customers can book their travel on either airline and seamlessly connect to a range of destinations across India, including several domestic and international destinations. The partnership will enable Air India customers to access Vistara’s domestic network and connect to multiple cities across India. Similarly, Vistara customers will be able to connect to several international destinations served by Air India.

Single-ticket travel: The partnership includes Inter Airline Through Check-in (IATCI) implementation, which means customers can receive their boarding passes at the first point of departure for all the travel sectors on a single ticket, and have their baggage checked-in through to their final destinations. This will save customers the hassle of having to check-in again at connecting airports.

Enhanced on-ground travel experience: Air India and Vistara operate at the same terminals at most major airports in India, adding to the ease of the on-ground travel experience for customers with interline itineraries.

Seamless transfer during operational disruptions: Air India and Vistara have implemented 'Interline Considerations on Irregular Operations (IROPs)' or the 'disruption transfer' functionality. This allows both airlines to efficiently transfer passengers to each other's earliest available flights in the event of operational disruptions, including cancellations, delays, diversions, and more. This ensures that customers experience minimal inconvenience.

This partnership comes at a time when the Indian aviation industry is recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely affected the travel industry. The partnership is expected to help both airlines expand their network and increase passenger traffic.

The interline partnership between Air India and Vistara will not only provide customers with a wider range of travel options but also enable both airlines to optimize their resources and reduce operating costs. The agreement will also enable both airlines to leverage each other’s strengths and expertise to enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiency.

The partnership is also expected to drive competition in the Indian aviation industry, which has been dominated by two major players, IndiGo and SpiceJet. With this partnership, Air India and Vistara will be able to compete more effectively by providing customers with a wider range of options and a more seamless travel experience.

