Air India Begins Second Mumbai-Mangaluru Daily Direct Flight, Check Details

In order to provide a better and fast flying experience to the customers, the country’s leading carrier Air India finally launched the second direct flight between Mumbai to Mangalore, followed by Indigo’s direct flight service. As per the official information shared by the official, this flight will operate on a daily basis and provide seamless facilities to the flyers.

With the operation of the new flight service, the Mumbai-Mangaluru route now operates a total of five flights by both airlines. The steps have been taken in view to overcome crowd at one of the busiest routes, which had served more than 4.90 lakh passengers last year, and the number is just getting bigger.

Air India’s Inaugural Direct Flight Service on Mumbai-Mangaluru Route

It has been reported that 182 passengers boarded the inaugural flight number 1679 by Air Asia. While 167 flyers departed from Mumbai via AI’s flight 1680. Reports also informed that the second AI’s plan 679 has leaves the Mumbai airport at 5.45 am, and reached its designated location around 7.20 am. On the way back, returning passengers take aircraft AI (680), which departed from Mangaluru at 7.55 am and reached Mumbai at 9.35 am.

Mumbai-Mangaluru Daily Flight

Amid this, the second Air India flight number 1679 leaves from Mumbai at 12:40 pm, and reaches Mangaluru airport around 2:510 pm. While, on the way back, the plan 1680 departs from Mangaluru airport at 2:50 and arrives at Mumbai airport at around 4:35 pm.

Meanwhile, IndiGo airline has also given the hint, saying it will continue to operate its third daily route flight service to Mumbai till October 28, when the current summer airline schedule comes to an end.