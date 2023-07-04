CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kia Seltos 2023KTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Air India Cancels Two International Flights on July 2 and 3, Here's Why
1-MIN READ

Air India Cancels Two International Flights on July 2 and 3, Here's Why

Curated By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 18:45 IST

New Delhi, India

The flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi and AI314 from Delhi to Hong Kong were affected by this cancellation (Representational Image)

The flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi and AI314 from Delhi to Hong Kong were affected by this cancellation (Representational Image)

The airline had to cancel a couple of international flights recently due to technical glitch

Air India had recently cancelled a couple of international flights due to technical glitch. The flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi and AI314 from Delhi to Hong Kong were affected by this cancellation.

The first incident took place on July 2 when flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi was cancelled at the last moment. During the pre-flight inspection, a technical issue was detected and hence, the airline had to cancel the flight.

On the very next day, on July 3, Air India flight AI314 from Delhi to Hongkong, faced a similar setback when it had to turn back mid-air and return to Delhi as some technical glitch was noticed. The aircraft landed back safely in Delhi as all the passengers and crew members were safely disembarked.

About the Author
Mayank Gupta
Mayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in automobile journalism and has successfully covered several editions of th...Read More
Tags:
  1. Air India
  2. aviation
first published:July 04, 2023, 18:39 IST
last updated:July 04, 2023, 18:45 IST