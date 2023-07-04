Air India Cancels Two International Flights on July 2 and 3, Here's Why

Air India had recently cancelled a couple of international flights due to technical glitch. The flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi and AI314 from Delhi to Hong Kong were affected by this cancellation.

The first incident took place on July 2 when flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi was cancelled at the last moment. During the pre-flight inspection, a technical issue was detected and hence, the airline had to cancel the flight.

On the very next day, on July 3, Air India flight AI314 from Delhi to Hongkong, faced a similar setback when it had to turn back mid-air and return to Delhi as some technical glitch was noticed. The aircraft landed back safely in Delhi as all the passengers and crew members were safely disembarked.