Air India Elevates Travel Experience for Premium Customers with Expanded Lounge Network

Air India is working quite hard to elevate the travel experience for its premium customers.

Air India has expanded the coverage of lounge access from 16 to 26 airports in the country as part of its ambitious 5-year transformation strategy, Vihaan.AI. The airline has successfully established strategic alliances with airport lounges in important cities including Dibrugarh, Indore, Jammu, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Nagpur, Patna, Srinagar, and Vadodara.

with an aim to expand its premium hospitality, the airline has deliberately partnered with top-notch food courts at 11 airports where dedicated lounges were not available. This step further ensures that Air India’s premium passengers can enjoy top-class services at lounges or food courts at an impressive 37 airports across India.

But Air India‘s commitment to excellence doesn’t end within the borders of India. The airline has gone above and beyond to provide an unparalleled lounge experience to its premium customers at all 41 destinations in its international route network. By collaborating with the finest lounges at multiple international airports, Air India has achieved 100 percent lounge access coverage for its elite travelers.

The airline’s lounge network has been expanded to include some renowned international lounges. Passengers can now enjoy the Swissport Lounge at Chicago, the SAS Lounge at New York-Newark Liberty, and Japan Airlines’ Sakura Lounge at Tokyo Narita. In addition, Air India has transitioned to the Singapore Airlines’ SilverKris Lounge at Bangkok and the Balaka Executive Lounge at Dhaka airports, further enriching the premium travel experience.

Air India takes pride in offering its signature lounges at two prominent locations – Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. These signature lounges epitomize luxury and comfort for discerning travelers.

The lounge services are exclusively available to guests traveling First or Business Class and eligible members of Air India’s frequent flyer program, Flying Returns, as well as those from other Star Alliance member airlines.

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience & Ground Handling Officer, Air India, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The expansion of our lounge network is an important step in our ongoing efforts to enhance premium offerings as a full-service carrier, and in so doing, build greater loyalty among guests. We are happy to be able to offer this experience at nearly all airports that we operate in India and abroad. Further, we will also be enhancing our signature lounge experience at Delhi and New York Airports wherein major modernisation work will be commencing soon."

With its unwavering dedication to providing a world-class travel experience, Air India continues to soar to new heights, captivating the hearts of its premium clientele across the globe.