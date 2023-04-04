Air India Employees to Vacate Government Flats in Delhi by July 31: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday released an order, under which it has asked all the Air India Limited (AIL) employees who are living in Delhi’s Air India Colony in Vasant Vihar to leave the apartment before July 31.

The company in a response to the court said that more than 50 employees have already vacated the place as yet. However, the other 38 residents still use the facility and said they are likely to leave the government accommodation one month after the monetization of the land in question. However, the court reject the arguments by the 38 residents on March 24 in the order.

The court also declared that the Centre’s collection of penal rent from the numerous AIL personnel who were residing in the Air India Colony was unlawful.

Amid this, some employees also witnessed a deduction of Rs between 15000 to Rs 90000 for the rent. To which, the court also ordered that the amount which is getting deducted from the employees’ salaries, will be refunded to them by August 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Air India apartment in Delhi is built on government-owned land and was constructed to provide accommodation facilities to government workers only.

Speaking about the decision by the court, Justice Mini Pushkarna said after the privatization, Air India employees no longer come under government workers policy, due to which they are not liable to use government flats.

