Air India Express and AirAsia India Focuses on Unified Reservations System

Following the successful launch of their unified reservations system, Air India’s subsidiary airlines - Air India Express and AirAsia India - are now focusing on cutting over to common airport check-in systems in a phased manner at all international terminals in India, followed by the overseas network.

The unified customer interface of Air India Express and AirAsia India has witnessed a surge of visitors within days of launch with the platform, contributing over 25 per cent of international flight revenue on the first day itself.

Also Read: Air India New In-flight Menu: Check Veg, Non-Veg Dishes, Cocktails and More

Nearly half the bookings on airindiaexpress.com have been from international markets, with Dubai being the largest source city of traffic and other top international sources of traffic being Abu Dhabi, Doha, Sharjah, and Singapore. Domestic traffic and bookings on the platform have come from metro markets like Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, reflecting the domestic network and hubs of AirAsia India.

Flyers of both airlines are now logging in, booking, and managing reservations for both Air India Express and AirAsia India flights on the unified website, launched as a milestone in the integration of the two airlines.

The new website is built on the platform of the AirAsia India website developed by Tata Consultancy Services with the support of Tata Digital and provides a significantly enhanced booking, support and travel experience for Air India Express customers from its historical platform.

The launch of the new website was enabled by the migration to a common reservations and check-in system, which now unifies the entire commercial ecosystem of the two airlines.

As part of the integration, brand communications and support have also moved to common social media handles on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Online reputation management tools indicate that the integrated social media handles have the highest social reputation score amongst all Indian airlines, driven by faster response and resolution times and massive positive sentiment and feedback on the user experience of the new website and support channels.

With a unified sustainability strategy, the website also offers flyers the opportunity to offset their carbon footprint by planting a tree for every booking, with a geo-location tagged URN Certificate.

On the warm response to the integrated platform, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express and AirAsia India, said: “The initial phase of integration of Air India Express and AirAsia India has been executed in a robust manner in record time. We have successfully migrated to modern day technology from the legacy systems that were dominant. This migration has been built by leveraging the existing strong attributes of AirAsia India with additional deployment of relevant tech solutions. We are working on adding even more unique featuresAand integrated service which will deliver enhanced experience and strengthen our position in the minds of the customers."

Read all the Latest Auto News here