Air India Express and AirAsia India Merger: New Unified Reservations System Launched

Air India Group has announced that it has achieved a significant milestone in the merger of Air India Express and AirAsia India. It largely involved Air India Express migrating to the systems used by AirAsia India. The two airlines have moved to a single, unified reservations system and website, and adopted common social media and customer support channels.

The Air India Group has developed a new integrated website airindiaexpress.com where passengers can now make and manage bookings, and check-in to AirAsia India and Air India Express domestic and international flights. For the unversed, AirAsia India was fully acquired and subsidiarised under Air India five months back while both AirAsia India and Air India Express were placed under a single CEO nearly three months ago.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India said, “The integration of the core reservations and passenger-facing systems of Air India Express and AirAsia India marks a significant milestone in the Air India Group’s transformation journey. This new Air India Express, operating both domestically and internationally using systems optimised for low-cost airlines, gives the Group a much stronger LCC platform."

In the coming months, the airlines will continue integrating other internal systems and, eventually, their air operating permits and regulatory posts. The Air India Group said in an official release that merger of Air India Express and Air India will bring revenue, cost, and operational benefits through broader adoption of each airlines’ best practices, systems, and routes, and confer greater economies of scale.

The new Air India Express will concentrate on leisure-oriented and price sensitive markets while improving connectivity between key domestic cities and Air India’s fast expanding international network. Currently, AirAsia India flies to 19 destinations across the country while Air India Express operates to 14 international destinations from 19 Indian cities.

