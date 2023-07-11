Air India Express Dubai-Bound Flight Delayed at Mangalore Airport, 130 Passengers Stranded

The leading airline Air India Express‘s flight, which was going from Mangalore to Dubai, got delayed on Monday. As per the report, the Dubai-bound flight was supposed to take off around 11:15 pm on Monday, but some technical fault inside the engine, the flight got delayed by more than 12 hours.

It has been reported that the delay in the flight left around 130 passengers stranded at Karnataka’s Mangalore airport. Some reports suggested that the agitated flyers were either asking for a refund or demanding another flight as soon as possible.

Air India Express Mangalore to Dubai Flight Delayed

Stranded passengers at Mangalore Airport also revealed that the flight, which was left for Thiruvananthapuram for technical repair, was supposed to arrive at Mangalore airport by today morning at 9 am. But, it has not reached there yet. Some passengers even tried to ask the crew regarding the same, but did not get a satisfactory answer.

Alternative ferry flight

Some reports also suggested that the carrier has arranged an alternative ferry flight for the passengers, leaving from Thiruvananthapuram for Dubai, and was scheduled to take off around 11.40 am on today.

Further information will be added soon.