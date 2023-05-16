Air India Express Soars to New Heights with Remarkable Pilot Recruitment Roadshow in Mumbai

In a resounding success, Air India Express Limited (AIXL), the low-cost carrier subsidiary of Air India, successfully concluded its roadshow in Mumbai aimed at recruiting pilots. Held on 15th May 2023, the event witnessed an impressive turnout of pilots, surpassing expectations and bolstering the airline’s efforts to meet the surging demands of its operations.

Building on the success of similar roadshows in Delhi on May 10th and 11th, 2023, and Bangalore on May 12th and 13th, 2023, AIXL saw approximately 300 pilots actively participate in the rigorous selection process during these events.

With a relentless focus on strengthening its workforce since October last year, AIXL has been targeting vacancies for pilots and cabin crew members. In an impressively short span of time, the airline has successfully recruited over 280 pilots and 250 cabin crew members, solidifying its commitment to excellence.

Expanding its reach beyond the major metropolises of Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai, AIXL has been conducting walk-in recruitment drives in other cities and towns, including Imphal, Guwahati, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Mangalore, to cater to aspiring cabin crew candidates.

The ongoing integration and merger of Air India Express and AirAsia India, another low-cost carrier subsidiary of Air India, marks a significant milestone for the airline. Following Air India’s privatization and acquisition by the Tata Group, an all-encompassing growth and transformation plan has been set in motion. The merged entity, Air India Express Limited, is poised to leverage the combined resources of Air India and the Tata Group, enabling it to serve the rapidly expanding Indian domestic market and the regional short-haul international market to and from India.

The remarkable success of the Mumbai roadshow signifies a bright future for AIXL as it positions itself to excel in the aviation industry, meeting the evolving needs of passengers while upholding its commitment to service excellence.