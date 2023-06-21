Air India Express Upgrades In-flight Dining, Introduces New Gourmair Menu

To provide a better in-flight-dinning expirence to the flyers, the leading carrier Air India Express announced the introduction of Gourmair, the award-winning in-flight dining brand, which has been curated to cater to diverse culinary preferences with a wide range of hot meals and lite bites.

As per the official details shared by the brand, the service will kickstart on June 22, 2023. The brand also informed that interested passengers can pre-book Gourmair hot meals in distinct sections including MasterChef Specials, World’s Finest, Regional Favourites, All-Day Breakfast, Healthy and Diabetic options, Seasonal Fresh Fruits, Lite Bites including Sandwiches and Rolls and Delectable Desserts on the airline’s new co-branded.

Air India Express’ Upgraded Gourmair Food Menu

The brand also has a multiple range of food for different types of customers on board including vegetarian, pescatarian, vegan, Jain, non-vegetarian, and eggetarian meals.

To further enhance the dining service, Air India Express has partnered with the chefs of reputed flight kitchens across India, UAE and Singapore. It also puts extra effort into maintaining the highest standards of hygiene, quality, and flavour in every meal served on board. Currently, Gourmair offered AirAsia India’s flights operated on domestic routes, and with the integration of the two LCCs, more offerings are harmonised across the two airlines.

Here’s What Air India Express and AirAsia India’s MD Said

Reacting to the introduction of Gourmair, Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express and AirAsia India, stated, “We strive to set new benchmarks for in-flight dining by delivering an exceptional culinary experience that aligns with our commitment to providing our guests with value-for-money services. Gourmair has proved extremely popular on board AirAsia India domestic flights and we are pleased to bring this on the Air India Express international routes as well. We cordially invite all our guests to savour the distinctive flavours of Gourmair served oven-hot at 36,000 feet in the sky, Singh added.