Air India Introduces New In-flight Menu with Array of Delectable Options for Passengers

Foodies can now explore delectable choices mid-air as Air India announced a new range of in-flight menus. All the international flights (ex-India) will now have a range of varied unique food and beverage items across all four cabins, as per their press statement. There is also an array of options for passengers who prefer only plant-based or vegan food. The freshly curated menu is said to be a blend of tasty and healthy, allowing the people on board to pick and choose worry-free. From flavorsome appetizers, healthy gourmet meals, and mouth-watering desserts to classy spirits, Air India has upped its game when it comes to aerial meal experience.

There is now a plethora of scrumptious alternatives for those who follow a plant-based lifestyle while travelling abroad. Vegan food lovers can gorge on items like Masala Uttapam, Medu Wada, Lemon Sevaiyaan Upma, Subz Seekh Kabab, and Thai Red Curry with Tofu and vegetables to name a few.

Similarly, there are multiple vegetarian and non-vegetarian food options to pick from. Some of them include Mix Veg Paratha, Achari Paneer, Masala Dal, Masala dal with brown rice khichdi and sprouts, Chicken Chettinad Kathi roll, Murgh Rezala Kofta, Classic chilli chicken, grilled prawns in a fennel cream sauce, Coriander shorba with crisp namakpara and more. Desserts lovers can indulge in mango passion fruit delight, Khajur Tukda, Kesar Phirni, Quinoa orange kheer, chum-chum sandwiches, Single Origin chocolate slices, and even seasonal fruits.

Apart from the standard coffee and tea options, the passengers can sip on other divine beverages. Mocktails include Apple Spritzer, California Orange and Virgin Mary. The bar menu has a careful selection of fine Italian and French wines. One can also choose to try out various beers, gins, vodka, and whiskeys from luxurious brands.

Air India’s head of inflight services, Sandeep Verma, said the new range of menus was designed with the input of in-house experts, catering partners, and suppliers. The company also took into consideration the feedback of the guests before curating the novel menu.

The new menu promises a sustainable, contemporary, and nutritious food experience for passengers onboard.

