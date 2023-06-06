CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » Air India New Delhi-San Francisco Flight Diverted to Russia, Engine Glitch Reported
Air India New Delhi-San Francisco Flight Diverted to Russia, Engine Glitch Reported

Curated By: Mayank Gupta

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 17:50 IST

Magadan, Russia

Air India (Representative Photo: Reuters)

The Air India flight was diverted to Magadan in Russia as the pilot noticed a technical glitch in the engine

The Air India flight AI173 going to San Francisco from New Delhi had to be diverted to Magadan in Russia due to a technical issue in the engine. The flight landed safely in Russia while all the 216 passengers and 16 crew members were disembarked.

    “The passengers are being provided support on the ground and will be provided alternate an option to reach their destination at the earliest. The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks on the ground. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” Air India said in an official statement.

    This is a story under development. Stay tuned for more updates.

    About the Author
    Mayank Gupta
    Mayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in automobile journalism and has successfully covered several editions of th...Read More
