Air India Set to Start Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai Flight Service From May 3, Check Details

The leading carrier Air India is all set to start a flight operation Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai from May 3. While confirming the news, the airline said the same will be operating all seven days a week.

Apart from this, the airline also informed that the same flight also will allow the passenger to fly to Heathrow in London and San Francisco from Mumbai.

As per the official information shared by Air India, Flight AI 609, which uses the A320-Neo fleet, will depart Mumbai at 6:30 and arrive in Coimbatore at 8:20. At 9:00 a.m. While the return flight AI 608 will depart from Coimbatore and arrive in Mumbai at 11:00 a.m. It has been reported that the airline took the decision of re-introducing the operations in order to provide seamless travel to the passengers.

The airline also released an official statement under which it stated that the re-introduction of the flight route has been on the list by the company and it was a priority before as well.

In addition, Airline said that with the aim of providing a great option to the flyers, Air India is committed to offering services and strengthening its presence in the most technologically sophisticated cities in south India. The resumed service will serve the demands of both business and leisure passengers, Air India added in the official statement.

