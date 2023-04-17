Air India to Get New Look and Improved Compensation Packages, Roster System for Crew

Air India is set to unveil a new color scheme, insignia, cabin interiors, and crew uniforms as part of a rebranding effort, according to an internal communication from CEO Campbell Wilson. The CEO stated that the designs are “progressing well," and the plans for their “reveals" are being finalized. Although the airline’s mascot, the iconic Maharajah, will remain a part of it, there’s a possibility of adding a female counterpart.

Additionally, the airline will announce new compensation packages for cabin crew and pilots on Monday, as well as a new rostering system that Wilson says will increase “transparency, fairness, equity, roster stability, protection of golden offs [five-day offs on birthday and wedding anniversary], and reduce fatigue." The airline has also announced plans to recruit 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots in 2023 to address a shortage that has led to the cancellation of six weekly flights to the US for three months.

Another issue expected to be addressed is seniority for pilots as different airlines such as Vistara, AirAsia India and Air India Express are merged under the larger Air India Group. The management’s suggestion to create a master seniority list based on a “ratio basis" was opposed by Air India pilots who argued that the proposed formula would unjustly favor pilots from newer airlines like Vistara and Air India Express who had experienced faster promotions.

