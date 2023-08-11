Air India Unveils 'The Vista' Logo and Revamped Aircraft Livery, Details Inside

Air India, the iconic Tata-group-owned airline, has finally unveiled a dynamic new brand logo and a captivating aircraft livery.

This visionary leap comes hand in hand with the airline’s ambitious plan to revolutionize its fleet, boasting an unprecedented acquisition of 470 state-of-the-art aircraft in a monumental multi-billion-dollar pact.

Dubbed ‘The Vista,’ the airline’s new emblem embodies the essence of a resolute new India and stands as a beacon of the airline’s Vihaan.AI transformation, marking a milestone in its journey. Inspired by the pinnacle of a golden window frame, the logo encapsulates boundless possibilities, progressiveness, and a daring new perspective embraced by the airline.

Revealing the bold new look of Air India.Our new livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, gold highlights and a chakra-inspired pattern. Travellers will begin to see the new logo and design starting December 2023.#FlyAI #NewAirIndia *Aircraft shown are… pic.twitter.com/KHXbpp0sSJ — Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2023

Aviation enthusiasts and travelers will get to see ‘The Vista’ emblem by the close of December this year, coinciding with the introduction of Air India’s inaugural Airbus A350 to its fleet. The alluring design and livery showcase an enchanting palette featuring deep reds, rich aubergines, and glistening gold accents, further complemented by a mesmerizing chakra-inspired motif.

Campbell Wilson, the visionary CEO of Air India, articulated the underlying transformation, saying, “Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world-class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage." Wilson’s fervor for the airline’s fresh identity is evident in his description of the new Air India – bold, confident, vibrant, yet grounded in the profound heritage and traditions that define Indian hospitality on a global scale.

The beloved ‘Maharaja’ emblem, a cornerstone of Air India’s identity, undergoes an exciting makeover, retaining its iconic essence while adopting a vibrant new palette. This step symbolizes Air India’s evolution, embracing its history while soaring forward into the future.

Air India’s bold move has resulted in a monumental purchase agreement of 470 new aircraft, sealing a remarkable $70 billion deal with aviation titans Airbus and Boeing. The flight of deliveries will embark on its journey in November, following the contract signing at the Paris Air Show in June. Among the marvels to be added to Air India’s fleet are 34 A350-1000 and six A350-900 Airbus models, alongside 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 10 Boeing 777X widebody aircraft. The deal encompasses 140 Airbus A320neo, 70 Airbus A321neo, and 190 Boeing 737MAX narrowbody aircraft.

As part of its holistic transformation, Air India is ushering in an array of enhancements, including a revamped website and mobile app, offering an elevated digital experience complete with novel tools and features. The traveler experience is further elevated with the establishment of brand-new lounges at Delhi and New York JFK airports.

The workforce, an integral component of Air India’s vision, has seen a substantial boost with the addition of over 5,000 new personnel, including 3,200 dedicated cabin crew members and close to 1,000 skilled cockpit crew. All these efforts converge within Air India’s five-year transformation roadmap under the Vihaan.AI initiative, poised to elevate the airline into the echelons of world-class aviation.