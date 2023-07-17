Airfares to Ahmedabad Triples Around Oct 14 Due to India-Pakistan World Cup Match

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan World Cup Cricket match is all set to take place at the renowned Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

With the match day drawing near, enthusiasts, VVIPs, teams, and sponsors are making their arrangements, resulting in an unprecedented surge in airfares. It seems like all roads and flight paths lead to Ahmedabad on October 15.

Airfares from major cities to Ahmedabad have skyrocketed, reaching a staggering 350 percent increase. Round trips from Chennai to Ahmedabad have reached an astonishing Rs 45,425 per person for non-stop flights, a massive surge from the usual cost of Rs 10,000 for the same journey, according to travel industry insiders.

The highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in India from October 5 to November 19, has confirmed Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as the venue for the opening match, final, and the India-Pakistan clash. As a result, airlines have anticipated a colossal demand for flights on October 14-16, even at this early stage, leading to sky-high fares from all major cities, including Mumbai and Delhi, which have seen increases of 339% and 203%, respectively.

Commenting on the situation, Virendra Shah, chairman of the Travel Agents’ Association of India (TAAI), said, “Inbound airfares to Ahmedabad have skyrocketed, thanks to the high demand expected over match days. While the opening and final match days haven’t seen great traction, there is a frenzy for the India-Pakistan match. Overall, inquiries for hotel bookings and tickets to Ahmedabad are high for the match days."

Not only are flights witnessing an upsurge, but Ahmedabad’s top-tier hotels are already facing high occupancy levels, with over 60 percent of their rooms already booked for the match days. Cricket fan groups, VVIPs, corporates, teams, and sponsors continue to flood the city with inquiries, fueling the excitement and anticipation for the monumental encounter.