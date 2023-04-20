CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :MG Comet EVMcLaren 765 LT SpiderLargest Passenger VehicleSuzuki Burgman ElectricBajaj Pulsar NS200 Review
Home » Auto » AITWA Collaborates with Legal-Tech Firm to Provide Legal Assistance to Truck Drivers
1-MIN READ

AITWA Collaborates with Legal-Tech Firm to Provide Legal Assistance to Truck Drivers

Curated By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 14:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Traffic Police (File Photo: IANS)

Traffic Police (File Photo: IANS)

In any adverse situation, the drivers will require calling on the dedicated helpline number which will connect them with lawyers

Transporters complaining of being “unlawfully charged" for challans by the cops and RTOs can now call on a helpline to seek round the clock legal aid. In addition, they can also raise a complaint in any alleged case of harassment.

The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) has collaborated with a legal tech firm, to build Lawyers On The Spot (LOTS) – a real-time legal aid platform, to extend legal assistance to commercial vehicle drivers. AITWA believes that it is the need of the hour.

Also Read: Car Owner Tags Mumbai Police for Bizarre ‘Dhinchak Bus’ Challan, Gets Response on Twitter

“Commercial drivers often require legal assistance in cases of bribery, overzealous enforcement, arbitrary detention and are at times even harassed and intimidated on road, when at work. The affordable and accessible legal aid we are getting is truly a big support and we recommend this to all our members and to the industry at large," an AITWA spokesperson said.

In any adverse situation, the drivers will require calling on the helpline number 7669449669, after which the helpline executives will connect them with lawyers to assist them in resolving the matter instantly. The pan-India program will be carried out in collaboration with legal tech platform Lawyered, and will provide on-road legal support to commercial vehicles in need.

“Drivers who transport perishable or essential items may only be paid if they arrive at their destination on schedule or earlier. In many situations, LOTS has prevented vehicles from being stranded on the road for long periods of time and from incurring additional, unauthorized fees. We address issues faced by commercial vehicle drivers in the country and aim to extend real-time assistance against their on-road legal challans in their journey," said Himanshu Gupta, founder, and CEO of Lawyered.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Tags:
  1. commercial vehicles
  2. challans
first published:April 20, 2023, 14:55 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 14:55 IST