Akasa Air, the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline, has received its 20th aircraft on the occasion of its maiden anniversary. The arrival of the 20th aircraft, which was a Boeing B737-800, to Akasa Air fleet enables the airline to start international operations.

Akasa Air has become the first airline to induct a Boeing B737-800 in the fleet while also being the first one to have 20 aircraft in merely two years of operations.