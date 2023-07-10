Akasa Air Launches New Direct Flights on These Domestic Routes, Check Price, Timing and More

The Indian aviation industry, which was somehow collapsed in recent years, appears to be making a strong comeback. Post covid, the sector has witnessed significant growth.

From launching new airlines and routes across the country, leading carriers leaving no stone unturned in contributing to its growth. Amid this, a low-cost airline Akasa Air also putting efforts, and trying its best to spread the network by launching direct flight services on new domestic routes.

Akasa Air New Flight

Recently, the airline has launched direct flights between Mumbai and Kolkata. As per the official details by the officials, the flight will also connect Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Guwahati. It has been reported that on these routes, Akasa Air will operate 21 flights on a weekly basis. Report also says that the airline has also strengthened its flight operation between Delhi and Ahmedabad route, providing 2X flights on a daily basis.

Interested flyers can visit Akasa Air’s official website, and check the price of the flight on the routes mentioned above.

Akasa Air Network in India

Ever since Akasa Air started its operation in India, it stretched the network over multiple locations including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Goa, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bagdogra, Varanasi, Guwahati and Kochi. After the brand started getting good business, it boosted the number of flights on some of the domestic routes, including Goa, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Here’s What Akasa Air’s Co-Founder Said About New Routes

Commenting about the launches of new routes, Akasa Air’s Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Praveen Iyer said that the Airline has the sole purpose to provide seamless and `budget air travel to the flyers. He said in order to achieve the goal, Akasa Air has been working hard and introducing new routes as well as additional flights, which will allow the customers to expirence great air connectivity at affordable prices. We are confident enough that travelers across the country will appreciate the choice of flying India’s most dependable airline, Iyer added.