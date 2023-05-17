Akasa Air Set to Touch 20-Aircraft Milestone, Intl' Operations to Start by 2023 End

Akasa Air is all set to achieve the 20-aircraft milestone with the induction of the next plane in its fleet in the coming couple of months. Vinay Dube, CEO, Akasa Air stated that the airline is ready to welcome the next aircraft, which will take the overall fleet strength to 20.

Dubey further revealed that Akasa Air is eyeing international flight operations by the end of 2023. The company is growing at a rapid pace and it could have as many as 72 aircraft in its fleet by the end of first quarter of 2027. It was also learnt that the airline is prepping up for a massive aircraft order this year.

top videos

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dubey stressed upon the “importance of a competitive cost structure as one of the fundamental pillars of Akasa’s success." In a statement, he said that in spite of the ongoing supply constraints, the airline has been able to “maintain a healthy equilibrium between demand and supply".

Vinay Dubey also appreciated the Indian government’s efforts to boost the airport infrastructure by making significant investments. Predominantly, the rising number of airports from 70 to 140, with plans to reach 200 in the next few years, which includes key locations with existing constraints, will work well for Akasa Air, opined Dubey.