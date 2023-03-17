All-Electric Audi Q6 e-tron Testing Starts in Nothern Europe, Details Here

Audi has started testing the close-to-production Q6 e-tron in Europe. The German luxury brand will launch more than 20 new models by 2025, more than ten of which will be electric. Audi Q6 e-tron marks the inauguration of e-mobility at the Ingolstadt headquarters with the opening of an in-house battery assembly facility.

“Our Vorsprung 2030 strategy provides the right answers, even in times of multiple crises,” says Markus Duesmann, CEO of AUDI AG. “We are completely focused on sustainability and systematically advancing the digitalization and electrification of our products.”

The brand is presently testing the near production-ready Q6 e-tron prototype through its paces in the far north of Europe under strict safety regulations. The future model series is the first to be built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) technology platform. It will boast of 800-volt electrical system, powerful and efficient electric motors, an innovative battery and charging management system, and a newly developed electronics architecture.

The upcoming all-electric Audi Q6 e-tron will be available in two body types namely SUV and Sportback. Meanwhile, in other news, the Audi Group closed the 2022 fiscal year with record results.

