All-Electric Citroen eC3 Aircross Spied In Chennai: Price, Launch Date, Range and More

The French automobile brand Citroen has received a lot of applause from customers after successfully unveiling C3 Aircross last month. Now, in order to attract more customers and spread its roots in India, the company seems all set to introduce the electric version of the same in the market. The brand already started testing the electric SUV on the roads and has been spotted by the locals during the testing phase.

Recently, a test mule of the upcoming eC3 Aircross, fully covered in the camouflaged was spotted in Chennai, giving an idea to the interested ones about its design, size and some of the key features. If you are wondering how are we so sure that it was an electric version. Well, going closely by the leaked spy images, it shows that the car did not have an exhaust, and also showed a battery module mounted underneath the four-wheeler. These two references were enough to give the clarity that the company is quite serious about launching an electric version of C3 Aircross soon.

Upcoming eC3 Aircross expected power and specs

According to the reports and some stipulations, they suggested the upcoming eC3 Aircross is likely to come with a 29.2 kWh battery, which might provide a max ARAI-approved range between 320-350 kilometers. It might come with a front-mounted electric motor that may produce a max power of 56 BHP and 143 Nm of peak torque. Customers also can expect a great performance from the upcoming eC3 Aircross as compared to the company’s other electric cars.

Upcoming eC3 Aircross launch date

It is expected that the firm likely make an official debut of the electric car at start of the 2025. Once launched, it will compete against the upcoming Creta EV, and Seltos EV, which also are anticipated to be on sale in India in the above-mentioned year.

