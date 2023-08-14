All-Electric Fisker Ronin Super GT Convertible Unveiled, Gets Range of 950+ Km

The American Automotive company Fisker finally has released additional details about its upcoming Rōnin Super GT, a fully electrified convertible that was displayed by the company on Product Vision Day on August 3, 2023. It has been reported that the vehicle will hit the international market with a price tag of 3,85,000 dollars (roughly Rs 3.1 crore)

Fisker Ronin Super GT Convertible Booking

The company already started the official booking of the powerful EV in the international market. Interested customers can book the vehicle by paying a token amount of $2,000 (roughly Rs 1.6 lakh). It can be either booked from Fisker’s official webiste or an authorized showroom. And, the deliveries are expected to kickstart from somewhere around second half of 2025.

It has also been reported that the company will produce only 999 units, and will give deliveries on priorities basis, depending on the booking time.

Fisker Ronin Super GT Convertible Range

As per the official details, the Rōnin Super GT will come with a powerful battery pack, which will generate a max power of 986 bhp, and has a claimed range of around 1000 km on a full top-up. Report says the EV can do a 0 to 100 sprint in just two seconds, and has a top speed of 170mph (275km/h).

Fisker Ronin Super GT Convertible Features

Talking about the features, The Fisker Rōnin features an advanced 17.1-inch high-resolution screen and an instrument cluster, which has been positioned on the driver’s seat, which helps to monitor important information such as speed, RPM, cabin warning sign, and whatnot.

Here’s What Company’s CEO Says About EV

Commenting about the same Fisker Chairman and CEO, Henrik Fisker, says: “The Fisker Rōnin is for people who love to drive, but who are also thrilled by automotive art and design and demand that their high-performance vehicles embrace a sustainable future. Our goal was to create a classic grand touring car, updated for the 21st century and engineered for customers who want to drive from Los Angeles to Napa Valley on a single charge or take on the autobahn at steady high speeds without concern for battery capacity.”