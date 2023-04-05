CHANGE LANGUAGE
All-Electric Kia EV6 Bookings Re-Open from April 15 in India, Details Inside
2-MIN READ

All-Electric Kia EV6 Bookings Re-Open from April 15 in India, Details Inside

Curated By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 10:56 IST

New Delhi, India

All-Electric Kia EV6 (Photo: Kia)

All-Electric Kia EV6 (Photo: Kia)

The all-electric Kia EV6 is available in two variants: GT Line and GT Line AWD at an ex-showroom price of Rs 60.95 lakh and Rs. 65.95 lakh, respectively

Kia India will restart the bookings for the all-electric EV6 from April 15, 2023 in the country. The company sold 432 units of the EV last year in the Indian market, making it the best-selling premium electric car in the domestic market. The all-electric Kia EV6 is available in two variants: GT Line and GT Line AWD at an ex-showroom price of Rs 60.95 lakh and Rs. 65.95 lakh, respectively.

Being sold in India as a CBU, Kia EV6 had long waiting period in 2022 due to the global supply chain issues. Despite this, the company claims that it sold record number of units in a span of seven months. Furthermore, Kia stated that the final deliveries turned out to be more than four times the originally planned numbers for the Indian market due to the overwhelming reception from buyers.

Mr. Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said “We are thrilled with the response to our first premium EV offering, the EV6, which has established itself as a design and technology marvel and has won multiple awards since its launch. As a symbol of our commitment to electrification and sustainability, the EV6 has created history by becoming one of the best-selling products in its first year. We are proud to be leading the way towards a more sustainable future and will continue to grow the segment to grow our business.”

Based on Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the all-electric EV6 was launched in June 2022 in the Indian market. Some of the notable features in the EV include ultra-fast DC charging, vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, and a flat-floor interior. It has a driving range of 708 km on a single charge. The EV6 can be availed in five color schemes namely Runway Red, Yacht Blue, Moonscape, Aurora Black Pearl, and Snow White Pearl.

Kia India also announced that it will expand the 150 kW high-speed charger network from the existing 15 dealerships to all 60 outlets. In August 2022, it installed India’s first and fastest ‘240kWh’ charger. The company also has plans to expand its EV dealer footprint from 15 select dealerships across 12 cities at the time of launch to 60 outlets across 44 cities.

He further added, “For this year, we are focussing on importing more products to cater to the audiences who couldn’t get their hands on the premium car last year by expanding our dealer network. We are confident that the EV6 will continue to lead the premium EV segment with its splendid performance in the market.”

first published:April 05, 2023, 10:56 IST
last updated:April 05, 2023, 10:56 IST