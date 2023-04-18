All-Electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV Breaks Cover

Mercedes-Maybach, the luxury brand of the Mercedes-Benz Group, has revealed its first-ever all-electric SUV, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV. The vehicle is based on the Mercedes-EQ’s EQS SUV technology, combining the latest technical advancements with Maybach exclusivity. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has established a new standard in the high-end luxury SUV category powered by electricity, as stated by Ola Källenius, the Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Design-wise, the SUV boasts exclusive elements, giving it a unique character. The front features a striking black panel with vertical chrome-plated trim strips in a three-dimensional depth look, while the air intake of the bumper has chrome-plated, filigree slats, and the Maybach lettering is incorporated into a chrome-plated decorative strip. Meanwhile, the interior is crafted with exquisite materials and exclusive details, offering a holistic comfort experience, as well as a “cocooning effect."

The front passengers are treated to standard MBUX Hyperscreen with “zero layer" and Mercedes-Maybach-specific start-up animations on all three displays, while the backseat passengers have access to two 11.6-inch displays, MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment, and MBUX Interior Assist. The stylish interior includes natural materials, high-quality Maybach Exclusive Nappa Leather, and various Maybach emblems integrated into the design. The new EQS SUV also features vegetable-tanned leather made using coffee bean shells as a tanning agent, a sustainable and environmentally friendly material.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV offers various options for customized lighting, including the adaptive rear lighting and Active Ambient Lighting with 253 controllable LEDs and 64 colors. It also features Energizing Air Control Plus with a HEPA filter for excellent air quality, and the standard Air Balance Package for an exclusive fragrance. The SUV also boasts standard AIRMATIC Air Suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+.

Furthermore, the SUV features an immersive sound experience with its standard Burmester 4D Surround Sound System featuring Dolby Atmos technology. The system includes 15 speakers and allows individual adjustments for each MBUX user profile. The driving sound, named “Aerial Grace," reacts to different parameters, creating an interactive acoustic experience.

Moving on, the rear seats in the SUV offer a luxurious and comfortable experience with a self-contained atmosphere. The Executive seats have ventilation, massage function, and neck & shoulder heating, while the First-Class Rear equipment features a floating band front center console that leads to wooden trim and a rear storage compartment. The cocooning atmosphere is reinforced with Maybach emblem projections, thermal cup holders, a shelf for MBUX rear tablet, USB-C ports, and HDMI interfaces. Optional features include folding tables, a refrigerator compartment, and silver-plated champagne flutes.

As a standard feature, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV boasts 4MATIC all-wheel drive. Performance-wise, the SUV draws its power from two electric motors placed on each axle. The powertrain offers an impressive 640 bhp output and 700 Nm peak torque. The all-electric SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 209 kmph. Additionally, it claims a WLTP range of 600 km, indicating its capability to cover long distances on a single charge.

There are multiple charging options available for the SUV, such as DC fast charging, which can charge up to 80 percent in just half an hour. Additionally, it has an onboard charger that works with standard AC outlets, and “Plug & Charge" feature that allows for automatic authentication and payment at compatible charging stations, thereby providing an easy and convenient charging experience.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is another step forward in Mercedes-Benz’s goal of halving CO2 emissions per passenger car by 2030 and achieving a net carbon-neutral fleet by 2039. The vehicle includes secondary steel and recycled aluminum, supporting the brand’s sustainability efforts. Its unique MAYBACH drive program prioritizes maximum driving comfort for rear passengers by minimizing body movements, with an oscillation node under the rear seats. The SUV also features Dynamic Select driving programs, including ECO, SPORT, OFFROAD, and INDIVIDUAL.

The all-electric SUV is a stunning luxury vehicle that combines state-of-the-art technology with unparalleled luxury, offering a true Maybach experience. It sets a new benchmark in the all-electric top-end luxury SUV segment and is a testament to Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to sustainability

