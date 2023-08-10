All-Electric MINI Charged Edition Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 55 Lakh

MINI India has launched the all-new MINI Charged Edition, a splendid limited edition variant of the electrifying MINI 3-door Cooper SE.

With a price tag of Rs 55 lakhs (ex-showroom, India), this electrifying marvel is set to redefine the nation’s EV landscape. Packed with an electrifying punch, the Charged Edition has a subtle Rs 1.5 lakh premium over the standard variant, and is set to captivate hearts as it embraces a new era of sophistication.

Furthermore, MINI India has rolled out only 20 units of this marvel, with bookings open exclusively on the premier platform shop.mini.in.

All-Electric MINI Charged Edition: Design

Draped in the iconic Chili Red hue, the Charged Edition flaunts a pristine white finish, beautifully adorning the roof, wing mirrors, light surrounds, handles, and logos. The aesthetic symphony continues with striking matte red stripes that grace the bonnet, tailgate, and doors, accentuated by daring yellow lines. The 17-inch alloy wheels adorned with vivid yellow accents continue their journey from the standard Mini Cooper SE, infusing a touch of sporty charisma.

The MINI Charged Edition is offered in Chili Red exterior color coupled with a Multitone Roof in White. The headlights, tail light rings, door handles, logos, and tailgate handle are all adorned with Aspen White Exterior Trim. While the bonnet, sides, and boot of this electrifying vehicle boasts of Frozen Red Sports Stripes with Energetic Yellow accents.

All-Electric MINI Charged Edition: Features

Stepping into the cockpit, the Charged Edition promises an immersive experience in comparison to its petrol-powered siblings. The cabin flaunts Leatherette Carbon Black upholstered sports seats. The feature highlights include Nappa Leather multifunction steering wheel, a high-resolution 8.8-inch full-color touchscreen unit, a 5-inch digital Multifunction Instrument Display to name a few. The circular control unit comprises the audio control interface and function buttons for hazard warning lights and driver assistance systems. Furthermore, the ‘Energetic Yellow’ accents grace the start/stop toggle switch, gear lever, and unique door sill badging.

The feature highlights include the MINI wired package which consists of the Navigation System, Wireless Charging, enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation, Multifunctional Instrument Display, Apple CarPlay, and the Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System.

MINI Driving Modes provide drivers the ability to customise how their car behaves, whether they want to cruise in luxury, add more sportiness, or embrace efficiency. The lively SPORT and the environmentally conscientious GREEN settings are available to complement the normal MID mode. Driver assistance systems including Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, a Rear View Camera, and the Tyre Pressure Monitor.

All-Electric MINI Charged Edition: Engine

The Charged Edition draws its power from an electric motor, generating an impressive 184 bhp and 270 Nm of torque, all harnessed by a robust 32.6kWh battery. Furthermore, the Charged Edition can reach 0-100kph in a mere 7.3 seconds and can attain a top speed of 150kph, reflecting its unwavering spirit.

All-Electric MINI Charged Edition: Charging

When it comes to charging options, the Cooper SE Charged Edition doesn’t disappoint. With a 50 kW DC charger, you can charge your battery to 80 percent capacity in just a brisk 36 minutes. The 11 kW AC charger can charge your vehicle for upto an 80 percent in a swift and efficient 2 hours and 30 minutes. The 2.3 kW AC charger, on the other hand, can charge the battery to 80 percent in just 9 hours and 43 minutes.

All-Electric MINI Charged Edition: Safety Features

Safety takes center stage with the MINI Charged Edition, fortified with cutting-edge technology. The standard safety kit includes front passenger Airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Run-flat tires, and a Rear-View Camera. The signature MINIMALISM technology encompasses the Auto Start/Stop function, Brake Energy Recuperation, Active Cooling Air Ducts, and Electromechanical Power Steering.

MINI’s presence graces nine authorized Dealerships in India, spanning Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad), and Navnit Motors (Bangalore).