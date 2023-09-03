All-Electric Mini Cooper SE Unveiled Globally, India Launch Next Year

After witnessing growing demands in the EV segment, a lot of car manufacturer either transformed their existing vehicles into electric or launching new ones. The luxury brand Mini, owned by BMW, also joined the trend and unveiled the fifth generation all-electric Cooper and new Mini Countryman in Munich.

The new unveiled was part of the company’s upcoming strategy, where it is planned to turn the entire portfolio into pure electric. To achieve, this goal, the brand has been working hard to provide multiple EV options in the segment by 2025. The company also partnered with a few leading automakers and created the recent EV platform.

New Mini Cooper Electric Features

The company continues to provide a signature style 9.4-inch OLED infotainment touchscreen system, positioned right above the control panels, giving a sleek and futuristic vibe inside the cabin. The unit is supported by all car connect technology including wireless Android, Apple and AutoCarplay. Talking about the dashboard, it comes with some texture, making it look even more classy and stylish as compared to the previous models.

New Mini Cooper Electric Battery

The feature-loaded electric hatchback has been introduced in two variants. The base model named E is powered by the front-mounted motor and features a 40.7kWh battery pack, which generates a max power of 181 bhp and 290 Nm of peak torque. While the upper model SE comes with a 54.2kWh battery pack, which is capable enough to produce a max power of 215 bhp and 330 Nm peak torque.

The top model can provide a claimed range of around 402km, and only takes 30 mins to charge it from 10 percent to up to 80 percent.

Mini Cooper Electric India launch

Meanwhile, the ongoing model Cooper SE model is available in India as yet, and the updated version will reach the country’s shore very soon. It is expected that the brand might drop the EV model somewhere around January and March, next year.