All-Electric Odysse Vader Motorcycle Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.10 Lakh

Odysse Electric Vehicles, the fastest-growing premium electric vehicle manufacturer in India, has launched all-electric VADER at a starting price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad). The electric motorbike comes with a 3-year warranty for both the battery and powertrain. Customers can book the bike online or through any of the company’s 68 outlets, by paying a booking amount of Rs 999. Delivery of the Odysse VADER will begin from July onwards.

In the third quarter of 2023, Odysse Electric Vehicles intends to introduce a new electric scooter besides Vader. It further plans to expand its dealership network to more than 150 by year-end. The company anticipates that this initiative will increase its sales by at least 300%.

The Odysse VADER, completely made in India, is the country’s first motorbike to be powered by a 7-inch android display. It can be controlled by an App and Bluetooth connectivity. With a range of 125 km on Eco mode, the VADER electric motorbike is powered by the newly introduced Odysse EV App, which features Bike Locator, Anti-theft, Geo fence, Immobilization, track & trace, Low battery Alert among other essential utilities for ease in navigation for two-wheeler users. The app is available on the Android.

Furthermore, the motorcycle is offered in five exciting new colours - Midnight Blue, Fiery Red, Glossy Black, Venom Green and Misty Grey. The electric bike features a 3000 Watts electric motor that can reach a top speed of 85 kmph. The VADER motorbike weighs 128 kgs. It further comes equipped with a combi braking system (CBS), 240mm disc brake at the front, and a 220mm disc brake on the rear side.

For ease of charging, the company has included an IP67 AIS 156 approved Lithium-ion battery that can be fully charged in just 4 hours. The AIS-156 approved battery pack ensures incomparable fast charging and makes it highly reliable for daily commuting. The feature highlights include a 7-inch Android display, a whopping 18 litres of storage space, Google Maps navigation, OTA update, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, “I am thrilled to introduce VADER, a technologically advanced and innovative motorbike. Our goal is to provide sustainable and affordable mobility that can be accessible to everyone. We believe that VADER will help make transportation more efficient for all riders by introducing cutting-edge technology into the market at an unbeatable price. Odysse’s new VADER offers seamless connectivity and powerful running capabilities, giving riders complete control over their journey, making it a convenient yet fulfilling mode of transport.”

The VADER electric bike incorporates state-of-the-art technologies such as LED lighting, regenerative braking, and a user-friendly battery management system, ensuring superior safety and the latest features at a reasonable cost. These distinct specifications set VADER apart from other electric vehicles available and underscore its potential to transform people’s attitudes toward eco-friendly transportation in the years ahead.

